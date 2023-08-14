PENNSYLVANIA, (WHTM) — The wildfires in Maui, Hawaii are the deadliest in US History, and the American Red Cross is working around the clock to help everyone who has been affected.

Two hundred and fifty trained Red Cross disaster workers are already on the ground, with four of them being from Pennsylvania. The teams will be helping assess the damage and to hand out supplies.

The Red Cross says that there is a lot of work that needs to be done and they can use some help.

“The best way that you can provide help to the red cross and the families affected by the wildfires right now is to give a financial donation. This is the quickest way for us to get them the assistance they need,” Nicole Roschella of the Greater Pennsylvania Region of the American Red Cross said.

There are many ways to donate. One way is by giving online, which you can do by clicking here. You can also call the red cross at 1-800 RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Those who want to donate can also text the word HAWAII to 90999 to make a $10 donation.