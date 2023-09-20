PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania has been ranked as one of the best states to visit for fall according to Lawn Starter.

According to the data, the Northeastern states and West Coast took the top spots due to their abundant state parks and forest trails.

The data has also stated that Pennsylvania planned the most fall festivals in 2023, with 46 festivals planned.

The data was collected for four categories: Fall scenery, outdoor recreation, entertainment, and safety.

You can see the data and a map below.

Overall Rank (1 = Best)
State 		Overall ScoreFall Scenery RankOutdoor Recreation RankEntertainment RankSafety Rank
1California63.8631231
2New York56.7714433
3Washington55.1442813
4Michigan51.1377512
5Pennsylvania47.87810329
6Vermont47.101324128
7Oregon46.49249618
8Colorado46.242261414
9Minnesota44.88822177
10Maine44.47681237
11Wisconsin44.242521115
12Ohio42.852129917
13Connecticut42.391851041
14Illinois41.642934191
15Tennessee41.402717209
16Montana41.2211232515
17New Hampshire40.921220742
18Utah40.142164023
19Iowa39.623241152
20Virginia38.8226142222
21Indiana37.862838214
22Idaho37.795352925
23Missouri37.1939271311
24Massachusetts37.1119131845
25North Carolina36.2015123039
26Georgia35.9116193432
27North Dakota33.961048368
28West Virginia33.7732283820
29Arizona33.2323154236
30Rhode Island33.1419421635
31Kentucky32.9240253210
32South Dakota32.4017453716
33New Mexico31.9336333130
34Nebraska31.014147273
35New Jersey30.7629182846
36Wyoming30.7537314521
37Arkansas30.6938303519
38Maryland30.3329362343
39Nevada29.7614434723
40South Carolina27.9832264644
41Kansas27.864246266
42Alabama24.9443324427
43Mississippi21.9744374326
44Texas21.9645113340
45Florida21.374732448
46Delaware20.4732444147
47Oklahoma16.2346403934
48Louisiana11.7948394838
Data Courtesy of Lawn Starter