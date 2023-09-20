PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania has been ranked as one of the best states to visit for fall according to Lawn Starter.

According to the data, the Northeastern states and West Coast took the top spots due to their abundant state parks and forest trails.

The data has also stated that Pennsylvania planned the most fall festivals in 2023, with 46 festivals planned.

The data was collected for four categories: Fall scenery, outdoor recreation, entertainment, and safety.

You can see the data and a map below.