(WHTM) — National Today has said that Wednesday, October 11 is National Stop Bullying Day in the United States. According to the website stopbullying.gov, around 20% of students between the ages of 12 and 18 experience some form of bullying, whether it is online, in person, or both.

The same age group who said that they were bullies thought those who had bullied them either had the ability to influence other students’ perceptions of them, had more social influence, were physically stronger, or had more money.

WalletHub measured the prevalence of bullying in 47 states around the country. The website states that due to data limitations, Minnesota, Oregon, and Washington were all excluded from the report.

They examined each state based on many key metrics, ranging from bullying incident rate to truancy costs and even to the share of high school students bullied online.

The report found that Pennsylvania ranked 6th when it comes to bullying problems.

As quoted in the report:

10 th – % of High School Students Bullied on School Property

– % of High School Students Bullied on School Property 14 th – % of High School Students Bullied Online

– % of High School Students Bullied Online 15 th – % of High School Students Involved in Physical Fight at School

– % of High School Students Involved in Physical Fight at School 13th – % of High School Students Who Missed School for Fear of Being Bullied

