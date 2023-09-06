ELYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Knoebels Amusement Resort has announced fall events for the 2023 season.

The park may be closed during the week, but it is open on weekends throughout the month of September, with ride passes being available. Saturday hours are 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. with Sunday hours being 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

On September 10th the park will be hosting the 10th Annual Doggie Dive at the park’s Crystal Pool from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.. The event will also include raffles, visits with rescue organizations, and vendor booths.

In October, the resort will be hosting four weekends of Halloween fun. The park will host Hallo-Fun. This year, guests can visit on October 6-8, 13-15, 20-22, and 27-29 with park hours on Fridays from 6-10 p.m., Saturdays from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

“Of course, guests visit Hallo-Fun for the rides and seasonal food like our homemade soups, pumpkin funnel cake, fudge apples, and pumpkin ice cream,” said Stacy Yutko, Knoebels’ Public Relations Director. “But make sure you don’t miss our three types of live shows, Sunday morning character breakfasts, morning activities, photo ops throughout the park, and more!”

For more information on other events occurring at the park, click here.