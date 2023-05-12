ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Dorney Park opened for its 139th season on Friday, May 12.

The park, which is one of the country’s oldest amusement parks, first opened in 1884 and features the 99-year-old coaster Thunderhawk.

“We had an incredible pass preview event on Sunday, and I cannot wait to welcome more guests for Opening Day on Friday,” said Jessica Naderman, vice president, and general manager. “This is an exciting year for Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom. We have an awesome event lineup to carry us through the season and we’ve added some tremendous shows that are sure to delight adults and children of all ages.”

Along with the rides and attractions that guests have come to enjoy, the park is also featuring new entertainment offerings, such as a Peanuts Block Party and a show featuring throwback party anthems.

More information about the park, including tickets, can be found on the Dorney Park website.

Dorney Park features six roller coasters and will be supposedly adding a new steel roller coaster for the 2024 season.

This coaster is expected to be built where the Stinger roller coaster once stood, which was removed after the 2017 season. The new coaster is to be made of steel and reach a maximum height of 161 feet.