ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — On Thursday, Feb. 16, Dorney Park Leadership confirmed at a planning commission meeting in South Whitehall Township that the new attraction the park will be building in 2024 will be a roller coaster.

According to Dorney Park officials, the park has confirmed that the area where the former Stinger coaster was will be replaced by a steel roller coaster with a height of 161.67 feet.

No further information regarding the coaster has been released, however, the park has confirmed it’ll be placed on a 2.7-acre plot of land where the former Stinger coaster used to be. Stinger was a Vekoma-manufactured inverted looping shuttle coaster that operated at the park from 2012 until the end of the 2017 season.

The plot of land the new coaster will be built used to be home to the Stinger roller coaster, from 2012-2017. (Photo: Dorney Park)

The project still has to go through other phases of approval before more details can be released, according to Dorney Park spokesperson, Ryan Eldredge. Plans for the attraction can be seen here.

The plans do not show what the ride will look like, but there are engineering drawings of the parcel of land. Dorney Park is owned by the amusement park company Cedar Fair, which operates 11 amusement parks throughout North America.