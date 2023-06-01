ELYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania amusement park Knoebels has announced it will be holding an Autism Awareness Day on June 4.

The day will start at 11 a.m. with three sensory-friendly rides on certain attractions. Rides will include the Cosmotron featuring lights on and no music. The Grand Carousel will be operating with no band organs, and the Pioneer Train will also be operational.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The park states that ride tickets are required and will be available to the general public. Between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., community organization information tables will be set up in Pavilion V.

There will also be a scavenger hunt that will be focused on autism spectrum disorder facts. Guests can pick up scavenger hunt clues at Guest Services and those who complete the hunt will receive a small gift.

There will also be sensory-friendly activity areas by Lazer Command (next to Haunted Mansion) across from Tumbling Timbers and near Pavilion V. All areas include coloring, LEGO blocks, Play Dough, and bean bag chairs to relax.

The park is also adding an in-park display with biographies of well-known people who have autism. The day will also feature speaker Ben Hartranft, an autism self-advocate and public motivator who shares how inclusion and kindness shaped his life with autism.