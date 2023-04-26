Knoebels has been ranked one of the best in the United States.

ELYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A fan-favorite Pennsylvania amusement park is getting ready to open on Saturday, April 29.

Knoebels Amusement Resort, located in Elysburg, is opening for its 97th season. The park has been open since 1926 and has something for all members of the family. From thrilling rides to delicious food, the park has many things to see and do.

New for this season is the Bayern Kurve, which will be opening later in the 2023 season. The ride features 16 cars lined up front to back holding two passengers each and traveling around a circular track. It will be the fastest ride at the park, according to Knoebels’ Spokesperson Stacy Yutko.

One of the park’s signature attractions, The Haunted Mansion, is celebrating 50 years of haunting thrills. The park has said that limited edition souvenirs will be released throughout the season commemorating the anniversary.

Some of the park’s roller coasters, such as the Phoenix and Twister received some extra care and re-tracking during the off-season. More information can be found here.

The park will be open on Saturday, April 29, and will be open from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, April 30 from 12. p.m. to 6 p.m.