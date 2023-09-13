Wildcat’s Revenge won the award for Best New Roller Coaster in 2023 (Photo: Hersheypark)

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Amusement Today established its Golden Ticket Awards back in 1998. These awards are among the most coveted awards when it comes to theme parks. amusement parks, family entertainment centers, and water parks.

2023 marks 25 years since their inception. Many Pennsylvania amusement parks have either won awards in the past or have continued to win them

Here is a list of all the amusement parks that have won a Golden Ticket awards that are located in Pennsylvania

Award Type Amusement Park Best Family Park of 2023 Dutch Wonderland, Lancaster Best Wooden Coaster Phoenix, Knoebles, Elysburg Best Food of 2023 Knoebels, Elysburg Best New Roller Coaster of 2023 Wildcat’s Revenge, Hersheypark, Hershey Renaissance Award Kennywood, West Mifflin

A few Pennsylvania roller coasters have also made it on the list of the Top 50 Steel and Best Wooden Roller Coasters.

The following Pennsylvania coasters were featured on the Golden Ticket Awards list of the Top 50 Steel Coasters:

#12- Phantoms Revenge at Kennywood

#24 Candymonium at Hersheypark

#29 Skyrush at Hersheypark

#36 Steel Curtain at Kennywood

#40 Wildcat’s Revenge at Hersheypark

The following Pennsylvania coasters were featured on the Golden Ticket Awards list of the Top 50 Wooden Coasters:

#1- Phoenix at Knoebels

#8- Ravine Flyer 2 at Waldameer

#15- Jack Rabbit at Kennywood

#18- Thunderbolt at Kennywood

#22- Lightning Racer at Hersheypark

#23- Flying Turns at Knoebles

#27- Twister at Knoebles

#49- Comet at Hersheypark

More information on the Golden Ticket Awards can be found here