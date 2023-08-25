The shelter said their building became swarmed with thousands of bees when the weight of the bee hive created large holes in the ceiling.

Update: On Thursday afternoon, Ferguson Pest Control began spraying at the Central PA Humane Society and the shelter is planning to move everything back into the normal areas on Friday.

According to a Facebook post, the cats were moved into the small dog room and the dogs were moved into the vet office.

Original story:

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Central PA Humane Society announced Thursday that they were forced to close their building until further notice after it became infested with bees.

According to the Blair County animal shelter, a large yellow jacket hive took up residence in the ceiling above their cat kennel area.

That side of the building became swarmed with thousands of bees when the weight of the hive created large holes in the ceiling. They said the insects have also bored nine holes in the roof of the building.

Staff rushed to remove all the cats and kittens from the area and have a vet at the building to treat any animals that may have been stung by the bees.

The shelter has made several calls to local exterminators to help solve the situation. However, they’re told it would cost thousands of dollars to exterminate the bees and fix the roof.

The humane society is now asking for donations to help raise money for an exterminator and roof repairs.

WTAJ has a crew going to the humane society to learn more about the situation. Stick with WTAJ News on air and online as this story will be updated when more information becomes available.