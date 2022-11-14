LOCK HAVEN, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are reporting that a bald eagle known to the Lock Haven area was struck and killed by a car Monday morning.

According to Kerry Stover, Clinton County Police Sheriff, around 8:30 a.m. officers received a call about a bald eagle being hit by a car on Route 220 southbound near Lock Haven.

The sheriff assisted the PA Came Commission by picking up the bald eagle from the roadway. It was later taken by a PA Game Warden.

Police say the eagle had a nearly 9 foot wingspan.

Stover stated to Eyewitness News the people of Lock Haven and the surrounding areas will be sad that this particular bald eagle will no longer be seen flying overhead.