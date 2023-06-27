ARMSTRONG COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A bartender won big on a Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off but said she has no plans to retire — just to enjoy her and her husband’s car hobby.

The lucky winner, 50-year-old Tricia St. John, picked up a $1,000 a week for life game (The Game Of Life) while running errands only to find out she hit the jackpot before she even got home.

“I actually didn’t believe it when I scratched it!” St. John told Lottery officials. “I was running errands, picking up a few things here and there, and making a few different stops. Thank goodness I ran out of cream that day!”

St. John said she works as a bartender and has no plans to retire. She said that she and her husband will also continue their hobby of vintage dirt track car racing. She told the PA Lottery her husband owns a 1949 Crosley, a bunch of street cars, and a 1932 Ford Coupe.

“Winning a prize this big means we can live a little easier,” added St. John.

The check presentation took place at the Giant Eagle in Leechburg, where the winning ticket was sold. The store received a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

“We really enjoy hearing stories from our big winners like Tricia. It’s those stories that make playing the lottery exciting for others and allows players to dream big,” said Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko. “It’s also thanks to players like Tricia and our retailer partners like Giant Eagle that for the past 11 consecutive years our Lottery has been able to annually deliver more than $1 billion to seniors of our Commonwealth.”

Lottery officials added that St. John opted to take the annuity payments instead of a lump sum of $1.04 million.