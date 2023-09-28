(WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Basic Education Funding Commission held its fifth meeting this time in Hanover.

It’s part of a statewide tour to address education funding inequity after a commonwealth court declared Pennsylvania’s school funding system unconstitutional.

Thursday’s hearing included testimony from the Pennsylvania School of Business officials and Pennsylvania’s Association of School Administrators.

One of the many topics discussed was funding for infrastructure.

Sherri Smith, executive director of the Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators said, “We know that we need money for our facilities and we understand there are too many unhealthy buildings out there that we’re putting our prized possessions in. I will tell you, when I became superintendent there was one building that did not have air conditioning and I went into those classrooms when it was 90 degrees — my heart just bled for those children.”

Five more meetings are planned before developing and recommending a new funding formula for Pennsylvania’s school districts.