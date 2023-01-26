HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania lawmaker wants to ensure all school sporting events have the technology needed to potentially save lives.

Following the on-field cardiac arrest of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, Pennsylvania State Senator Marty Flynn says he plans to introduce legislation to require automated external defibrillators (AEDs) at school sporting events.

Sen. Flynn says sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) is a leading cause of death among student-athletes participating in practices and events.

“My legislation aims to recognize and address the increased risks of SCA amongst student athletes by requiring that an AED be present at any sporting event hosted by a school district,” said Sen. Flynn. “Additionally, all coaches would be required to complete training on the proper use of AEDs. These requirements would ensure that the most critical component to increasing survivability after SCA is addressed.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, it is estimated that between 1 in 50,000 to 1 in 80,000 young athletes die of sudden cardiac death each year.

“Damar Hamlin is a reminder that even elite athletes experience SCA. His recovery has been described as “miraculous” by many, though it is undeniable that the immediate response saved his life. I encourage my colleagues to support this bill to provide our student athletes with the same chance for a “miracle.”