HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Representative Malcolm Kenyatta says he plans to introduce a bill that would “allow the school nurse to administer medical marijuana” to a child.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, both the departments of Education and Health “support the administration of medical marijuana under a Patient Authorization Letter to students with serious medical conditions and the maintenance of a safe environment for other students while on school property.”

Recommended Guidance: A parent, legal guardian or caregiver may administer medical marijuana to their child/student on school premises provided that the parent, legal guardian or caregiver: (1) provides the school principal with a copy of the Patient Authorization Letter; and (2) notifies the school principal, in advance, of each instance in which the parent or caregiver will administer the medical marijuana to the child/student. The school principal shall provide notification to the school nurse in each instance a parent or caregiver will be administering medical marijuana to the child/student as well. The parent/caregiver shall follow all school protocols applicable to visitors to the school during the school day. A parent, legal guardian or caregiver shall bring to the school and administer the medical marijuana to their child/student without creating a distraction, and shall promptly remove any excess medical marijuana and related materials from the school premises after the administration of medical marijuana is complete. The school shall provide a secure and private location for the parent/legal guardian/caregiver to administer the medical marijuana to the student. Students themselves shall not be permitted to possess any form of medical marijuana at any time on school property or during any school activities on school property. Expiration: The recommended guidance will remain in effect until the Pennsylvania Department of Education promulgates regulations regarding the possession and use of medical marijuana in the commonwealth’s schools. Pennsylvania Department of Health

Kenyatta says his bill would permit a school nurse to act as a secondary caregiver, which would make them eligible to administer medical marijuana to the child.

The bill would also waive the $50 caregiver fee for school nurses.

“It is my hope that my legislation will make it easier for children to get life-improving medicine while they are at school,” said Kenyatta.

Pennsylvania’s Medical Marijuana Program was signed into law in April 2016 to provide access to patients with “a serious medical condition through a safe and effective method of delivery that balances patient need for access to the latest treatments with patient care and safety.”