HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– A bill in Pennsylvania about using recycled material in stuffed toys is heading to the house.

Senate Bill 756 which was introduced by Jason Dawkins (D-Philadelphia) looks to amend the Stuffed Toy Manufacturing Act to allow for the use of recycled material.

“The Stuffed Toy Manufacturing Act was passed in 1961 and did not contemplate the use of recycled material in stuffed toys,” Dawkins wrote in his memo “As manufacturing processes have evolved and consumer preferences have changed, the use of recycled materials in stuffed toys has become more prevalent.”

Recycled materials have to undergo materials undergo the same extensive testing and safety review and also meet the industry standards that new materials have to.

Dawkins wrote in his memo that some consumers actually prefer to buy items that are already made out of recycled materials.

“Many manufacturers and retailers have set sustainability goals for their products which can only be met by using recycled materials,” Dawkins wrote. “Additionally, many consumers prefer to purchase items made from recycled materials to lessen their environmental footprint.”

The bill is set to be voted on by the House Labor and Industry Committee Tuesday. More information about SB 756 can be found online.