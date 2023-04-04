PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — A Pennsylvania legislator recently proposed a bill that would cover most of the costs for high school level AP exams.

According to a memo from Rep. Steven R. Malagari (D-Montgomery), the bill would cover 80% of exam fee reductions for all Advanced Placement (AP) and International Baccalaureate (IB) students.

In turn, school districts would be responsible for covering the remaining 20% for students with financial need, or for all of their students.

School districts would be allowed to utilize federal funding to cover their portion of the exam fee.

Malagari says 31 other states help students with the cost of AP exams, which he says help students develop critical thinking skills that are needed to enter the workforce.

“By funding AP exams, we will allow students to pursue more rigorous coursework that will develop and harness their scholastic talents, in addition to providing an alternative Keystone exam pathway and incentivizing impactful courses,” the lawmaker said. “Making AP exams more affordable for students will develop a college-ready, apprenticeship-ready, and work-force ready body of students who can compete at the state and global level.”

Malagari says AP exams can cost up to several hundred dollars, which makes it difficult for students in lower socio-economic standings to get credit for their participation in AP courses.

