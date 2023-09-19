(WHTM)– Most of us enjoy the chance to go out and see our favorite artists in concert or favorite sports team, but that excitement is ruined if you end up buying a fake ticket.

State Senator Ryan Aument is expected to propose a bill banning fake tickets. The legislation would require a seller to prove they have possession of the ticket or have a contractual agreement with the rights holder to obtain the ticket.

“They are selling a ticket before they actually have a ticket in hand,” Aument said. ‘So someone is buying a ticket that they think is from a third party and then they find that that ticket doesn’t exist.”

Senator Aument plans to formally introduce the legislation at the end of the month and get it passed before the spring and summer concert season.