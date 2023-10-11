(WHTM)– Several Pennsylvania lawmakers are proposing bills that would put harsher penalties on looters amid the recent looting in Philadelphia.

If approved, the four bills would create a new law in regard to social media influencers inciting rioting, create a new criminal offense that specifically targets looting, be stricter on curfews for kids, and add a sentencing enhancement to anyone who loots government property.

“The uncontrolled looting and violence we saw in Philadelphia recently was more than unacceptable: It was disastrous and disgusting,” House Republican Leader Bryan Cutler (R-Lancaster) said.

State Reps. K.C. Tomlinson (R-Bucks), Martina White (R-Philadelphia), and Joe Hogan (R-Bucks) are the lawmakers who proposed the legislation.

“Coordinating this kind of behavior only exacerbates the risk to public safety and the unchecked lawlessness we saw on the streets of Philadelphia last week,” Tomlinson said. “Those who use their social media influence and presence to incite this kind of behavior need to be held accountable for that action. It is not acceptable for influencers to utilize their social media platforms to cause crimes.”

One of the bills, proposed by Tomlinson, would give police a tool that they can use to arrest and charge juveniles who violate curfew with the intention of committing a crime.