HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Breast Cancer Coalition is marking a milestone.

It is the 30th anniversary of its annual conference. The celebration kicked off on Monday night with a pink party at the Harrisburg Hilton.

The Pink Party honors volunteers, grassroots partners, advocates, and community leaders who support the coalition’s mission.

“It is incredibly special, there’s so much pink, there’s so much passion, there’s so much hope here at the conference every year,” Natalie Kopp said.

Among the honorees, a golf tournament that raised $120,000 in support of the coalition programs, services, and research grants.