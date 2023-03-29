BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Pennsylvania brewery headquartered in Bucks County announced on Tuesday, March 28 that they would be releasing fruit-forward beers inspired by Rita’s Italian Ice.

The Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company will release “Rita’s Fruit Brews”, with the first one in the series being Rita’s Fruit Brew Mango Blonde Ale.

“We’re thrilled to see Neshaminy Creek bring Rita’s to life in a new, exciting way for our adult fans,” said Linda Chadwick, CEO of Rita’s Licensing, LLC. “Rita’s Fruit Brews Mango is delightfully refreshing, unexpectedly not too sweet, and is true to the beer quality you can come to expect from Neshaminy Creek. It is sure to be a staple for craft beer lovers and Rita’s adult fans alike, and we can’t wait to see what flavor mashup their brewing team comes up with next.”

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

This beer, according to the company will be a refreshing blonde ale brewed with two-row malt, white wheat, flaked oats, and hopped with Herkules and Chinook. Then, it is conditioned on loads of mangos.

The Mango Blonde Ale will debut in 12oz six-packs and on draft in three of the Neshaminy Creek taprooms, which are located in Croydon, Dublin, and New Hope. Following the launch, customers can find the brew throughout Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, and Delaware at retailers including GIANT, Wegman’s, Weis, and Gopuff, among others.

Rita’s Fruit Brews will not be available in Rita’s shops.