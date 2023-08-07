HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A charter bus carrying up to 50 people crashed and hit another vehicle on a Pennsylvania interstate, killing three bus passengers, state police said.

The wreck happened during heavy rain around 11:50 p.m. Sunday on southbound Interstate 81 just north of Harrisburg, state police said.

The bus drove off the roadway, struck an embankment and rolled onto its right side before hitting the back of a car that was stopped in the right lane of traffic, according to a crash report.

The three passengers were declared dead at the scene, the police report said, and others suffered injuries that ranged from minor to severe.

A Dauphin County spokesperson said information about the people who died was not immediately available through the coroner’s office.