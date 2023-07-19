HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Five new faces are filling the ranks of the Pennsylvania State Capitol Police and the new recruits are the first beneficiaries of a new program.

“It’s an honor to be the first group to send through it. It’s a good look for us moving forward that we’re getting more and more applicants as we head in the right direction to getting more officers back out on the streets,” said Dylan Kimbar, a newly sworn-in Capitol Police Officer.

The recruitment program allows people to attend the academy for six months– but on a salary, while Capitol Police cover the fee of basic training, equipment, and other costs in the hiring process.

“Everybody’s having the same issue, it’s getting qualified candidates for the positions a lot of people for what’s going on today. A lot of people are not choosing law enforcement as a career so we need to change that we need to get close to what our community,” said Joseph Jacobs, Superintendent of Pennsylvania’s Capitol Police Department.

“This is something that I don’t think I would have been able to do without it it’s as far as money goes, it’s a pretty large endeavor so having the backing from the capitol is a huge relief,” said Kimbar.

And for Superintendent Jacob, it makes recruiting easier.

“It’s a good feeling, we’ve had a large void unfortunately right now and to have this program start as successful as it did and to add five new officers to our complement right away, and have four more in the Academy right now, it goes a long way to help refill replenishing the ranks.”

The next group of officers is already in the academy, but applications for January’s class are currently open and filling up fast.