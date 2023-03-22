HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) acted on petitions from the Office of the Enforcement Council to ban two adults from all Pennsylvania casinos for leaving children unattended in order to gamble.

According to the PGCB, a male patron was placed on the Involuntary Exclusion List after leaving a 12-year-old unattended in a running vehicle in the Presque Isle Downs & Casino parking lot while he wagered at the sportsbook.

A female patron was also placed on the Involuntary Exclusion List after leaving a 14-month-old unattended in a running vehicle in the Valley Forge Casino and Resort parking lot while she wagered at the sportsbook.

The board’s actions against the two adults are a reminder that they are prohibited from leaving minors unattended in the parking lot or garage, hotel, or other venues at a casino since it can be a potentially unsafe environment for children.

The board reports that since the state of 2022 through February 2023 it has identified 331 incidents of adults leaving children unattended to gamble at casinos involving 522 minors.