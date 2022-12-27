SCRANTON, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU) — The administration of the Cathedral of Saint Peter says someone vandalized the parish property on Christmas Day.

According to the Diocese of Scranton, during an evening inspection of the grounds, Father Jeffrey Tudgay discovered the number “666” carved separately into three front doors of the Cathedral church.

It is unknown exactly when the vandalism occurred. Scranton police will be working to determine if surveillance cameras on the property might provide any information on who is responsible for the damage.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

In response to the vandalism, the Most Reverend Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, and Father Tudgay, Cathedral pastor, stated in part:

The vandalism discovered at our Cathedral saddens me greatly. The doors of our Cathedral have been used countless times to bring people closer to God and it is my hope that the person who did this will regret his or her actions.” Most Reverend Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, and Father Tudgay, Cathedral pastor

The vandalism comes after many people celebrated Christmas during five different masses on December 24 and 25 with the last mass ending at 12:15 p.m. Sunday.

The Cathedral staff will cooperate with the police during their investigation.