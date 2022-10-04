HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — People gathered in Pittsburgh on Tuesday to honor the late Pennsylvania Supreme Court Chief Justice Max Baer.

The 74-year-old Baer, who passed away suddenly on Sept. 30, 2022, was remembered during a memorial service held at Duquesne University.

Chief Justice Baer was elected to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court in 2003. He became the Chief Justice in 2021.

Flags at the Pennsylvania Capitol will stay at half staff until sunset on the day of Baer’s interment, which has not yet been announced.