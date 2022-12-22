(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Pennsylvania family is dealing with a tragedy this holiday season after a 9-year-old was killed in an early morning accident.

The two-vehicle accident took place early Thursday morning around 5 a.m. at West 12th and Pittsburgh Ave. in Millcreek Township, Erie County.

Two other people were also injured in that crash and were taken to the hospital for treatment. The victim has been identified by the Erie County Coroner’s Office as George Socie of Erie, who was a passenger in the back seat.

The cause of that crash is under investigation.