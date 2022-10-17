CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Department of Human Services Acting Secretary Meg Snead visited a Cumberland County child care center and promoted the new child care tax credits.

More than 220,000 families had qualified for the federal child tax credit and the same number of families are expected to be eligible for the Pennsylvania child care tax credit.

Families earning more than $43,000 can receive $180 if they have one child or $360 if they have multiple children. Those earning less than $43,000 can receive $315 if they have one child or $630 if they have multiple.

“Pennsylvania’s hard-working families deserve the chance to succeed. That’s why I created this child care tax credit program,” said Gov. Wolf last month. “With some money back in their pockets, they can work or go back to school while ensuring their children are thriving at a quality child care center.”

The program, which was modeled after the federal child tax credit program, received $25 million in funding.