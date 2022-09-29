WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf says a $25 million child care tax credit program will benefit at least 221,000 families.

The governor’s office says the program will give back $180-$630 to Pennsylvania families with young children through the Child and Dependent Care Enhancement Program.

“Pennsylvania’s hard-working families deserve the chance to succeed. That’s why I created this child care tax credit program,” said Wolf. “With some money back in their pockets, they can work or go back to school while ensuring their children are thriving at a quality child care center.”

Pennsylvanians paying for child care services will be able to claim the credit when filing state taxes starting in 2023. Families could be eligible for:

$180 (one child) or $360 (two or more children) for households earning above $43,000, or

$315 (one child) or $630 (two or more children) for households earning less than $43,000.

“High-quality early education programs help build a foundation for children’s learning and development, and for parents, knowing that they can afford high quality, reliable care for their children while they are working is immeasurable,” said Department of Human Services Acting Secretary Meg Snead. “This tax credit will help ease the affordability burden on lower income, working families, and we must do everything we can to continue supporting parents and children in the commonwealth so they can continue to benefit from the incredible, life-shaping work our child care industry does every day.”

Pennsylvania’s child care tax credit program is modeled after the federal child care tax credit program. The state child care tax credit is for 30% of the federally approved expense.