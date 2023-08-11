(WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services is notifying thousands of Pennsylvanians who were enrolled in the Child Care Works (CCW) program that their “information may have been accessed by an unauthorized actor” in June through a system test website for the program.

The department says they’re notifying 11,687 individuals living in Cameron, Clarion, Clearfield, Elk, Forest, Jefferson, McKean, Potter, and Warren counties who are enrolled in the program.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The department says the Office of Administration “conducted an investigation and has already taken corrective action” after discovering the potential unauthorized access on June 28. Those affected will also be able to obtain a free credit report.

In most cases, only the CCW case number, which is a number only used internally by the Commonwealth, and full name of the primary parent or caregiver may have been viewed. One individual’s annual salary and children’s full names were viewed. Pennsylvania Department of Human Services

Individuals with questions can contact the Office of Child Development and Early Learning. The office number is (717) 346-9320, which is available Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.