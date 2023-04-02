CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the real estate website rockethomes.com, two Pennsylvania towns made their list of the 10 best places to buy a home with a household income of $65,000.

Pittsburgh and Chambersburg have both been featured on the list.

The website states they used many factors in determining which towns and cities were on their list. Rockethomes.com teamed up with bestplaces.net to find ideal locations to buy a home on a $65,000 household income. They used factors such as income tax, sales tax, unemployment rate health of residents, and climate hazard risk.

The report also says that cities with a crime rate that was higher than 50% of the county were also filtered out of this study.

Pittsburgh ranked number seven on the list, with a median home price of $208,446 and an estimated monthly mortgage payment of 1,300. The report states that Pittsburgh has several features that put it in the top 20% of the country for good health.

Chambersburg came in right behind Pittsburgh at number eight on the list. The report states that the median home price is $252,282 and an estimated monthly mortgage payment of 1,537. the website states that Chambersburg amenities can be enjoyed easily as it ranks in the top 10% of the country for low crime.

To see the full report, click here.

Other cities on the list included cities in Wisconsin, New York, West Virginia, and Michigan