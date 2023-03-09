PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — With St. Patrick’s Day coming up, people will be celebrating with parades, corned beef, beer, and dancing.

Two Pennsylvania cities take the celebration to a whole new level and ranked in the Top 10 Irish Cities in the United States, according to a study by LawnStarter.

The rankings were based on the average Irish population, number of Irish pubs & restaurants, number of St. Patrick’s Day events, number of Irish dance schools, and number of local Irish organizations.

Here is a list of the Top 10 Irish Cities in the United States, according to lawnstarter.com.

New York Chicago Boston Philadelphia San Francisco Pittsburgh Denver San Diego Seattle Omaha

According to the rankings, Pittsburgh ranked number four in terms of cities with the highest share of the Irish population. Philadelphia ranked number four in terms of having the most Irish restaurants and pubs.

Philadelphia is lacking when it comes to Irish dance schools, as it made the list of cities with the fewest.

But overall, if you are looking to go all out for St. Patrick’s Day this year, you can’t go wrong with celebrating in Philadelphia or Pittsburgh.