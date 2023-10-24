(WHTM) — Halloween is a time of year when many people dress up in costumes, carve pumpkins, or go trick-or-treating.

But, according to a new report from WalletHub, some cities are more desirable than others when it comes to visiting them on or around Halloween. WalletHub used 20 metrics to determine this, from costume stores per capita to even calculating the share of trick-or-treat stops.

According to the report, Philadelphia was ranked number 11 on the list. It ranked number 10 in regards to trick-or-treating friendliness, number 35 for Halloween fun, and number two when it comes to Halloween weather.

WalletHub said that in 2023, the average U.S. household is expected to spend $108.24 on Halloween expenses, from decorations to treats to costumes.