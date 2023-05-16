PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — One Pennsylvania city has been considered one of the best summer travel destinations, according to a new report.

Finance website WalletHub has named Philadelphia as one of its top 100 travel destinations for the summer, coming in at number 25. The website looked at 100 of the largest metro areas across the county. It takes into consideration many factors, but the report is mostly based on the cost and convenience of traveling to each location.

Pittsburgh is rated number 25 on the list and the Harrisburg metro area has been listed as number 73 on the list of 100 total metro areas.

The finding is based on six key factors:

Travel costs and hassles

Local costs

Attractions

Weather

Activities

Safety

You can see the full results below by using the interactive map.

The best place to visit this summer is in the Atlanta area, with the worst place on the list being the Oxnard, Thousand Oaks, and Ventura California metro area.