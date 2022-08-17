READING, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police say a decades-long cold case homicide has been solved.

Troopers say the case is in reference to the homicide of Anna Kane on October 23, 1988.

The 26-year-old Kane was found beaten and strangled to death with her body dumped alongside Ontelaunee Trail Road in Perry Township. Anna was last seen around Franklin Street and South 6th Street, Reading, Berks County, at approximately 1:00 a.m., on October 23, 1988.

Additional details on the case are expected to be released by State Police and the Berks County District Attorney’s office on August 18.