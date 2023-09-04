HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Revenue Secretary Pat Browne says the state collected $2.9 billion in General Fund revenue last month.
The revenue collected was about 0.9 percent less than anticipated, or $27.1 million.
During the fiscal year Pennsylvania has had $5.8 billion in General Fund collections, about $27.2 million below the estimate.
Below is a breakdown of tax revenue reported by the Department of Revenue:
- Sales tax receipts: $1.2 billion
- $53.1 million below estimate
- Year-to-date sales tax: $2.5 billion, 2.1 percent less than anticipated.
- Personal income tax: $1.2 billion
- $23.3 million below estimate.
- Year to date personal income tax: $2.2 billion, 1.0 percent less than anticipated
- Corporation tax revenue: $138.6 million
- $34.6 million above estimate
- Year-to-date corporation tax: $326.8 million, 11.8 percent, above estimate.
- Inheritance tax revenue: $128.7 million,
- $7.6 million above estimate
- Year-to-date: $256.6 million, 3.0 percent above estimate.
- Realty transfer tax: $60.6 million
- $10.9 million below estimate
- Year to date: $61.7 million. 15.0 percent less than anticipated.
Other general fund tax revenue including cigarette, malt beverage, liquor, and gaming taxes totaled $148.9 million during August. The department says that was about $8.9 million below estimate.
Non-tax revenue totaled $86.5 million for the month, $26.8 million above estimate.
The Motor License Fund, also known as the gas and diesel taxes, received $282.9 million for the month, $8.6 million below estimate.