(WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Department of Revenue says they collected $3.7 billion in General Fund revenue in December.

The department says this was $69.9 million, or 1.8%, less than anticipated.

During the fiscal year, the General Fund collections totaled $19.8 billion, which is $70.7 million, or 0.4%, below estimate.

The following taxes were collected during December 2023, according to the Department of Revenue:

Sales tax receipts – $1.2 billion ($9.1 million above estimate)

Personal income tax – $1.3 billion ($32.6 million below estimate)

Corporation tax – $889.5 million ($50.4 million below estimate)

Inheritance tax – $117.9 million ($800,000 above estimate)

Realty transfer tax – $45.4 million ($800,000 above estimate)

Cigarette, malt beverage, liquor, gaming taxes – $162.1 million ($2.9 million below estimate)

Non-tax revenue was $55.5 million for the month and the Motor License Fund received $235.7 million.