HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – During the month of July Pennsylvania collected nearly $3 billion in General Fund revenue, according to Secretary of Revenue Pat Browne.

The Revenue Department says during the first month of the fiscal year they collected $1.3 billion in sales tax receipts.

Personal income tax revenue was the second-highest source of revenue for the state at $1.1 billion.

Rounding out the month’s revenue was $188.2 million in corporation tax revenue, $127.9 million in inheritance tax, and $1.1 million in realty transfer tax.

The department says other General Fund revenues, including cigarette, malt beverage, liquor, and gaming taxes, totaled $92.4 million in July. Non-tax revenue totaled $98.7 million for the month.

The Motor License Fund also received $272.0 million, which the department says includes the gas and diesel taxes, as well as other license, fine and fee revenues.

The department says July’s collection data “does not include a comparison against anticipated amounts because the official estimate for the 2023-24 fiscal year has not been certified.”