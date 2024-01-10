(WHTM) – Pennsylvania Congressman and Armed Services Committee member Chris Deluzio (D) on Wednesday called for the resignation of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin “due to the lack of transparency about his recent medical treatment and its impact on the continuity of the chain of command.”

Deluzio, an Iraq War veteran, is believed to be the first Congressional Democrat to call for Austin’s resignation after the secretary was hospitalized for prostate cancer but did not disclose the hospitalization to President Biden nor other military leaders.

“I have lost trust in Secretary Lloyd Austin’s leadership of the Defense Department,” said Deluzio, who added he wanted to “thank Secretary Austin for his leadership and years of dedicated service to the American people and wish him a speedy recovery.”