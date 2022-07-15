PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania could be declared free of a highly contagious strain of flu soon.

As of Friday, July 15, the last control area in Lancaster County has been lifted.

When our poultry farms are officially declared free of the flu, that will be big news for our farmers because their business has been restricted.

The state’s first case of the avian flu was identified April 15.

As of July 14, there are no quarantine zones in any part of the state.