(WHTM) — Because of the poor air quality, PennDOT states they are taking precautions with their workers who need to be outside for their jobs.

According to PennDOT spokesperson Fritzi Schreffler, counties are providing masks to employees, as well as extra breaks to be in their trucks or inside.

Schreffler also states that PennDOT is also changing some of the jobs where possible to allow workers to spend more time inside, rather than outdoors.

At this time, there are no plans to send people home, unless PennDOT is advised to do so, which is according to Schreffler.