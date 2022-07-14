(Stacker) – Climate change will not just affect temperature, it will also affect how much precipitation towns, counties, states, and countries receive. Wet regions are projected by the National Climate Assessment to generally become wetter, with rising overall air and water temperatures increasing heavy downpours across the U.S., according to the Fourth National Climate Assessment. Studies widely show that across the country, heavy precipitation events are increasing—and projected to continue doing so.

Over the last century, there has been a 10% increase in annual precipitation in Pennsylvania, for example, with experts predicting a continued increase in precipitation and flooding through mid-century. By 2050, precipitation in Pennsylvania is expected to increase by 8% annually, with 14% of that occurring in winter. Average annual precipitation in New York has similarly increased since 1900; throughout the 21st century, winter precipitation in the state is projected to continue to rise while higher temperatures mean more rain and less snow.

To determine which U.S. counties will see the most extreme precipitation days in 2050, Stacker consulted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention & National Environmental Public Health Tracking Network, which uses a 30-year rolling average to calculate the projected amount of days with extreme precipitation. These predictions were last updated in December of 2018.

Counties are ranked by low emission days of extreme precipitation in 2050. The number of extreme precipitation days is relative to days in a year, with the measure calculated annually and representing a 30-year rolling average.

Keep reading to see if your own home county is projected to be among those with the most extreme precipitation days in 2050.

#50. Otsego County, Michigan

Projected days of extreme precipitation in 2050:

– Low emissions scenario: 224 (+58 days from 2016)

– High emissions scenario: 221 (+55 days from 2016)

#49. Preston County, West Virginia

Projected days of extreme precipitation in 2050:

– Low emissions scenario: 225 (+45 days from 2016)

– High emissions scenario: 225 (+45 days from 2016)

#48. Wetzel County, West Virginia

Projected days of extreme precipitation in 2050:

– Low emissions scenario: 225 (+57 days from 2016)

– High emissions scenario: 226 (+58 days from 2016)

#47. Geauga County, Ohio

Projected days of extreme precipitation in 2050:

– Low emissions scenario: 225 (+51 days from 2016)

– High emissions scenario: 223 (+49 days from 2016)

#46. Doddridge County, West Virginia

Projected days of extreme precipitation in 2050:

– Low emissions scenario: 225 (+61 days from 2016)

– High emissions scenario: 227 (+63 days from 2016)

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

#45. Erie County, New York

Projected days of extreme precipitation in 2050:

– Low emissions scenario: 225 (+48 days from 2016)

– High emissions scenario: 222 (+45 days from 2016)

#44. Franklin County, Vermont

Projected days of extreme precipitation in 2050:

– Low emissions scenario: 225 (+39 days from 2016)

– High emissions scenario: 224 (+38 days from 2016)

#43. Garrett County, Maryland

Projected days of extreme precipitation in 2050:

– Low emissions scenario: 225 (+32 days from 2016)

– High emissions scenario: 227 (+34 days from 2016)

#42. Ashtabula County, Ohio

Projected days of extreme precipitation in 2050:

– Low emissions scenario: 226 (+55 days from 2016)

– High emissions scenario: 225 (+54 days from 2016)

#41. Nicholas County, West Virginia

Projected days of extreme precipitation in 2050:

– Low emissions scenario: 226 (+55 days from 2016)

– High emissions scenario: 227 (+56 days from 2016)

#40. Potter County, Pennsylvania

Projected days of extreme precipitation in 2050:

– Low emissions scenario: 226 (+39 days from 2016)

– High emissions scenario: 225 (+38 days from 2016)

#39. Tillamook County, Oregon

Projected days of extreme precipitation in 2050:

– Low emissions scenario: 226 (+66 days from 2016)

– High emissions scenario: 221 (+61 days from 2016)

#38. Genesee County, New York

Projected days of extreme precipitation in 2050:

– Low emissions scenario: 226 (+55 days from 2016)

– High emissions scenario: 223 (+52 days from 2016)

#37. Grays Harbor County, Washington

Projected days of extreme precipitation in 2050:

– Low emissions scenario: 226 (+43 days from 2016)

– High emissions scenario: 223 (+40 days from 2016)

#36. Lake County, Ohio

Projected days of extreme precipitation in 2050:

– Low emissions scenario: 227 (+57 days from 2016)

– High emissions scenario: 225 (+55 days from 2016)

#35. Harrison County, West Virginia

Projected days of extreme precipitation in 2050:

– Low emissions scenario: 227 (+57 days from 2016)

– High emissions scenario: 229 (+59 days from 2016)

#34. Oneida County, New York

Projected days of extreme precipitation in 2050:

– Low emissions scenario: 227 (+61 days from 2016)

– High emissions scenario: 227 (+61 days from 2016)

#33. Caledonia County, Vermont

Projected days of extreme precipitation in 2050:

– Low emissions scenario: 227 (+56 days from 2016)

– High emissions scenario: 226 (+55 days from 2016)

#32. Onondaga County, New York

Projected days of extreme precipitation in 2050:

– Low emissions scenario: 228 (+56 days from 2016)

– High emissions scenario: 227 (+55 days from 2016)

#31. Jefferson County, New York

Projected days of extreme precipitation in 2050:

– Low emissions scenario: 228 (+62 days from 2016)

– High emissions scenario: 226 (+60 days from 2016)

#30. Barbour County, West Virginia

Projected days of extreme precipitation in 2050:

– Low emissions scenario: 228 (+55 days from 2016)

– High emissions scenario: 229 (+56 days from 2016)

#29. Crawford County, Pennsylvania

Projected days of extreme precipitation in 2050:

– Low emissions scenario: 229 (+53 days from 2016)

– High emissions scenario: 228 (+52 days from 2016)

#28. Cortland County, New York

Projected days of extreme precipitation in 2050:

– Low emissions scenario: 230 (+63 days from 2016)

– High emissions scenario: 228 (+61 days from 2016)

#27. Clatsop County, Oregon

Projected days of extreme precipitation in 2050:

– Low emissions scenario: 230 (+55 days from 2016)

– High emissions scenario: 225 (+50 days from 2016)

#26. Coos County, New Hampshire

Projected days of extreme precipitation in 2050:

– Low emissions scenario: 230 (+34 days from 2016)

– High emissions scenario: 228 (+32 days from 2016)

#25. Warren County, Pennsylvania

Projected days of extreme precipitation in 2050:

– Low emissions scenario: 230 (+64 days from 2016)

– High emissions scenario: 228 (+62 days from 2016)

#24. Franklin County, New York

Projected days of extreme precipitation in 2050:

– Low emissions scenario: 230 (+44 days from 2016)

– High emissions scenario: 228 (+42 days from 2016)

#23. Webster County, West Virginia

Projected days of extreme precipitation in 2050:

– Low emissions scenario: 231 (+51 days from 2016)

– High emissions scenario: 232 (+52 days from 2016)

#22. Jefferson County, Pennsylvania

Projected days of extreme precipitation in 2050:

– Low emissions scenario: 231 (+66 days from 2016)

– High emissions scenario: 230 (+65 days from 2016)

#21. McKean County, Pennsylvania

Projected days of extreme precipitation in 2050:

– Low emissions scenario: 232 (+53 days from 2016)

– High emissions scenario: 230 (+51 days from 2016)

#20. Herkimer County, New York

Projected days of extreme precipitation in 2050:

– Low emissions scenario: 233 (+67 days from 2016)

– High emissions scenario: 233 (+67 days from 2016)

#19. Cattaraugus County, New York

Projected days of extreme precipitation in 2050:

– Low emissions scenario: 233 (+47 days from 2016)

– High emissions scenario: 230 (+44 days from 2016)

#18. Hamilton County, New York

Projected days of extreme precipitation in 2050:

– Low emissions scenario: 233 (+45 days from 2016)

– High emissions scenario: 232 (+44 days from 2016)

#17. Madison County, New York

Projected days of extreme precipitation in 2050:

– Low emissions scenario: 233 (+60 days from 2016)

– High emissions scenario: 234 (+61 days from 2016)

#16. Upshur County, West Virginia

Projected days of extreme precipitation in 2050:

– Low emissions scenario: 234 (+44 days from 2016)

– High emissions scenario: 237 (+47 days from 2016)

#15. Wahkiakum County, Washington

Projected days of extreme precipitation in 2050:

– Low emissions scenario: 234 (+25 days from 2016)

– High emissions scenario: 229 (+20 days from 2016)

#14. Tucker County, West Virginia

Projected days of extreme precipitation in 2050:

– Low emissions scenario: 234 (+49 days from 2016)

– High emissions scenario: 237 (+52 days from 2016)

#13. Clarion County, Pennsylvania

Projected days of extreme precipitation in 2050:

– Low emissions scenario: 235 (+70 days from 2016)

– High emissions scenario: 234 (+69 days from 2016)

#12. Essex County, Vermont

Projected days of extreme precipitation in 2050:

– Low emissions scenario: 235 (+46 days from 2016)

– High emissions scenario: 234 (+45 days from 2016)

#11. Elk County, Pennsylvania

Projected days of extreme precipitation in 2050:

– Low emissions scenario: 235 (+62 days from 2016)

– High emissions scenario: 234 (+61 days from 2016)

#10. Chautauqua County, New York

Projected days of extreme precipitation in 2050:

– Low emissions scenario: 236 (+51 days from 2016)

– High emissions scenario: 233 (+48 days from 2016)

#9. Wyoming County, New York

Projected days of extreme precipitation in 2050:

– Low emissions scenario: 237 (+48 days from 2016)

– High emissions scenario: 234 (+45 days from 2016)

#8. Venango County, Pennsylvania

Projected days of extreme precipitation in 2050:

– Low emissions scenario: 238 (+64 days from 2016)

– High emissions scenario: 237 (+63 days from 2016)

#7. Pacific County, Washington

Projected days of extreme precipitation in 2050:

– Low emissions scenario: 238 (+32 days from 2016)

– High emissions scenario: 235 (+29 days from 2016)

#6. Oswego County, New York

Projected days of extreme precipitation in 2050:

– Low emissions scenario: 239 (+68 days from 2016)

– High emissions scenario: 238 (+67 days from 2016)

#5. Forest County, Pennsylvania

Projected days of extreme precipitation in 2050:

– Low emissions scenario: 239 (+65 days from 2016)

– High emissions scenario: 238 (+64 days from 2016)

#4. Randolph County, West Virginia

Projected days of extreme precipitation in 2050:

– Low emissions scenario: 242 (+55 days from 2016)

– High emissions scenario: 244 (+57 days from 2016)

#3. Lewis County, New York

Projected days of extreme precipitation in 2050:

– Low emissions scenario: 243 (+57 days from 2016)

– High emissions scenario: 242 (+56 days from 2016)

#2. Orleans County, Vermont

Projected days of extreme precipitation in 2050:

– Low emissions scenario: 244 (+52 days from 2016)

– High emissions scenario: 242 (+50 days from 2016)

#1. Lamoille County, Vermont

Projected days of extreme precipitation in 2050:

– Low emissions scenario: 248 (+72 days from 2016)

– High emissions scenario: 246 (+70 days from 2016)