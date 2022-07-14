(Stacker) – Climate change will not just affect temperature, it will also affect how much precipitation towns, counties, states, and countries receive. Wet regions are projected by the National Climate Assessment to generally become wetter, with rising overall air and water temperatures increasing heavy downpours across the U.S., according to the Fourth National Climate Assessment. Studies widely show that across the country, heavy precipitation events are increasing—and projected to continue doing so.
Over the last century, there has been a 10% increase in annual precipitation in Pennsylvania, for example, with experts predicting a continued increase in precipitation and flooding through mid-century. By 2050, precipitation in Pennsylvania is expected to increase by 8% annually, with 14% of that occurring in winter. Average annual precipitation in New York has similarly increased since 1900; throughout the 21st century, winter precipitation in the state is projected to continue to rise while higher temperatures mean more rain and less snow.
To determine which U.S. counties will see the most extreme precipitation days in 2050, Stacker consulted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention & National Environmental Public Health Tracking Network, which uses a 30-year rolling average to calculate the projected amount of days with extreme precipitation. These predictions were last updated in December of 2018.
Counties are ranked by low emission days of extreme precipitation in 2050. The number of extreme precipitation days is relative to days in a year, with the measure calculated annually and representing a 30-year rolling average.
Keep reading to see if your own home county is projected to be among those with the most extreme precipitation days in 2050.
#50. Otsego County, Michigan
Projected days of extreme precipitation in 2050:
– Low emissions scenario: 224 (+58 days from 2016)
– High emissions scenario: 221 (+55 days from 2016)
#49. Preston County, West Virginia
Projected days of extreme precipitation in 2050:
– Low emissions scenario: 225 (+45 days from 2016)
– High emissions scenario: 225 (+45 days from 2016)
#48. Wetzel County, West Virginia
Projected days of extreme precipitation in 2050:
– Low emissions scenario: 225 (+57 days from 2016)
– High emissions scenario: 226 (+58 days from 2016)
#47. Geauga County, Ohio
Projected days of extreme precipitation in 2050:
– Low emissions scenario: 225 (+51 days from 2016)
– High emissions scenario: 223 (+49 days from 2016)
#46. Doddridge County, West Virginia
Projected days of extreme precipitation in 2050:
– Low emissions scenario: 225 (+61 days from 2016)
– High emissions scenario: 227 (+63 days from 2016)
Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.
#45. Erie County, New York
Projected days of extreme precipitation in 2050:
– Low emissions scenario: 225 (+48 days from 2016)
– High emissions scenario: 222 (+45 days from 2016)
#44. Franklin County, Vermont
Projected days of extreme precipitation in 2050:
– Low emissions scenario: 225 (+39 days from 2016)
– High emissions scenario: 224 (+38 days from 2016)
#43. Garrett County, Maryland
Projected days of extreme precipitation in 2050:
– Low emissions scenario: 225 (+32 days from 2016)
– High emissions scenario: 227 (+34 days from 2016)
#42. Ashtabula County, Ohio
Projected days of extreme precipitation in 2050:
– Low emissions scenario: 226 (+55 days from 2016)
– High emissions scenario: 225 (+54 days from 2016)
#41. Nicholas County, West Virginia
Projected days of extreme precipitation in 2050:
– Low emissions scenario: 226 (+55 days from 2016)
– High emissions scenario: 227 (+56 days from 2016)
#40. Potter County, Pennsylvania
Projected days of extreme precipitation in 2050:
– Low emissions scenario: 226 (+39 days from 2016)
– High emissions scenario: 225 (+38 days from 2016)
#39. Tillamook County, Oregon
Projected days of extreme precipitation in 2050:
– Low emissions scenario: 226 (+66 days from 2016)
– High emissions scenario: 221 (+61 days from 2016)
#38. Genesee County, New York
Projected days of extreme precipitation in 2050:
– Low emissions scenario: 226 (+55 days from 2016)
– High emissions scenario: 223 (+52 days from 2016)
#37. Grays Harbor County, Washington
Projected days of extreme precipitation in 2050:
– Low emissions scenario: 226 (+43 days from 2016)
– High emissions scenario: 223 (+40 days from 2016)
#36. Lake County, Ohio
Projected days of extreme precipitation in 2050:
– Low emissions scenario: 227 (+57 days from 2016)
– High emissions scenario: 225 (+55 days from 2016)
#35. Harrison County, West Virginia
Projected days of extreme precipitation in 2050:
– Low emissions scenario: 227 (+57 days from 2016)
– High emissions scenario: 229 (+59 days from 2016)
#34. Oneida County, New York
Projected days of extreme precipitation in 2050:
– Low emissions scenario: 227 (+61 days from 2016)
– High emissions scenario: 227 (+61 days from 2016)
#33. Caledonia County, Vermont
Projected days of extreme precipitation in 2050:
– Low emissions scenario: 227 (+56 days from 2016)
– High emissions scenario: 226 (+55 days from 2016)
#32. Onondaga County, New York
Projected days of extreme precipitation in 2050:
– Low emissions scenario: 228 (+56 days from 2016)
– High emissions scenario: 227 (+55 days from 2016)
#31. Jefferson County, New York
Projected days of extreme precipitation in 2050:
– Low emissions scenario: 228 (+62 days from 2016)
– High emissions scenario: 226 (+60 days from 2016)
#30. Barbour County, West Virginia
Projected days of extreme precipitation in 2050:
– Low emissions scenario: 228 (+55 days from 2016)
– High emissions scenario: 229 (+56 days from 2016)
#29. Crawford County, Pennsylvania
Projected days of extreme precipitation in 2050:
– Low emissions scenario: 229 (+53 days from 2016)
– High emissions scenario: 228 (+52 days from 2016)
#28. Cortland County, New York
Projected days of extreme precipitation in 2050:
– Low emissions scenario: 230 (+63 days from 2016)
– High emissions scenario: 228 (+61 days from 2016)
#27. Clatsop County, Oregon
Projected days of extreme precipitation in 2050:
– Low emissions scenario: 230 (+55 days from 2016)
– High emissions scenario: 225 (+50 days from 2016)
#26. Coos County, New Hampshire
Projected days of extreme precipitation in 2050:
– Low emissions scenario: 230 (+34 days from 2016)
– High emissions scenario: 228 (+32 days from 2016)
#25. Warren County, Pennsylvania
Projected days of extreme precipitation in 2050:
– Low emissions scenario: 230 (+64 days from 2016)
– High emissions scenario: 228 (+62 days from 2016)
#24. Franklin County, New York
Projected days of extreme precipitation in 2050:
– Low emissions scenario: 230 (+44 days from 2016)
– High emissions scenario: 228 (+42 days from 2016)
#23. Webster County, West Virginia
Projected days of extreme precipitation in 2050:
– Low emissions scenario: 231 (+51 days from 2016)
– High emissions scenario: 232 (+52 days from 2016)
#22. Jefferson County, Pennsylvania
Projected days of extreme precipitation in 2050:
– Low emissions scenario: 231 (+66 days from 2016)
– High emissions scenario: 230 (+65 days from 2016)
#21. McKean County, Pennsylvania
Projected days of extreme precipitation in 2050:
– Low emissions scenario: 232 (+53 days from 2016)
– High emissions scenario: 230 (+51 days from 2016)
#20. Herkimer County, New York
Projected days of extreme precipitation in 2050:
– Low emissions scenario: 233 (+67 days from 2016)
– High emissions scenario: 233 (+67 days from 2016)
#19. Cattaraugus County, New York
Projected days of extreme precipitation in 2050:
– Low emissions scenario: 233 (+47 days from 2016)
– High emissions scenario: 230 (+44 days from 2016)
#18. Hamilton County, New York
Projected days of extreme precipitation in 2050:
– Low emissions scenario: 233 (+45 days from 2016)
– High emissions scenario: 232 (+44 days from 2016)
#17. Madison County, New York
Projected days of extreme precipitation in 2050:
– Low emissions scenario: 233 (+60 days from 2016)
– High emissions scenario: 234 (+61 days from 2016)
#16. Upshur County, West Virginia
Projected days of extreme precipitation in 2050:
– Low emissions scenario: 234 (+44 days from 2016)
– High emissions scenario: 237 (+47 days from 2016)
#15. Wahkiakum County, Washington
Projected days of extreme precipitation in 2050:
– Low emissions scenario: 234 (+25 days from 2016)
– High emissions scenario: 229 (+20 days from 2016)
#14. Tucker County, West Virginia
Projected days of extreme precipitation in 2050:
– Low emissions scenario: 234 (+49 days from 2016)
– High emissions scenario: 237 (+52 days from 2016)
#13. Clarion County, Pennsylvania
Projected days of extreme precipitation in 2050:
– Low emissions scenario: 235 (+70 days from 2016)
– High emissions scenario: 234 (+69 days from 2016)
#12. Essex County, Vermont
Projected days of extreme precipitation in 2050:
– Low emissions scenario: 235 (+46 days from 2016)
– High emissions scenario: 234 (+45 days from 2016)
#11. Elk County, Pennsylvania
Projected days of extreme precipitation in 2050:
– Low emissions scenario: 235 (+62 days from 2016)
– High emissions scenario: 234 (+61 days from 2016)
#10. Chautauqua County, New York
Projected days of extreme precipitation in 2050:
– Low emissions scenario: 236 (+51 days from 2016)
– High emissions scenario: 233 (+48 days from 2016)
#9. Wyoming County, New York
Projected days of extreme precipitation in 2050:
– Low emissions scenario: 237 (+48 days from 2016)
– High emissions scenario: 234 (+45 days from 2016)
#8. Venango County, Pennsylvania
Projected days of extreme precipitation in 2050:
– Low emissions scenario: 238 (+64 days from 2016)
– High emissions scenario: 237 (+63 days from 2016)
#7. Pacific County, Washington
Projected days of extreme precipitation in 2050:
– Low emissions scenario: 238 (+32 days from 2016)
– High emissions scenario: 235 (+29 days from 2016)
#6. Oswego County, New York
Projected days of extreme precipitation in 2050:
– Low emissions scenario: 239 (+68 days from 2016)
– High emissions scenario: 238 (+67 days from 2016)
#5. Forest County, Pennsylvania
Projected days of extreme precipitation in 2050:
– Low emissions scenario: 239 (+65 days from 2016)
– High emissions scenario: 238 (+64 days from 2016)
#4. Randolph County, West Virginia
Projected days of extreme precipitation in 2050:
– Low emissions scenario: 242 (+55 days from 2016)
– High emissions scenario: 244 (+57 days from 2016)
#3. Lewis County, New York
Projected days of extreme precipitation in 2050:
– Low emissions scenario: 243 (+57 days from 2016)
– High emissions scenario: 242 (+56 days from 2016)
#2. Orleans County, Vermont
Projected days of extreme precipitation in 2050:
– Low emissions scenario: 244 (+52 days from 2016)
– High emissions scenario: 242 (+50 days from 2016)
#1. Lamoille County, Vermont
Projected days of extreme precipitation in 2050:
– Low emissions scenario: 248 (+72 days from 2016)
– High emissions scenario: 246 (+70 days from 2016)
Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News on-air and on the go with the free abc27 Mobile app.