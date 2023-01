Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this was not the case.

Nationwide, traffic fatalities rose 7.2% in 2020 to nearly 39,000. That number was the highest recorded since 2007. Qualifying this disturbing fact is a sticky wicket—common denominators behind traffic deaths such as impaired driving, failure to use a seat belt, and excessive speed were certainly contributing factors, but they alone do not account for a rise in deaths commensurate with a 430-million-mile drop in the number of miles people traveled across the course of the year. What can be qualified, however, is where fatal crashes took place.

Citing data from the Fatality Analysis Reporting System, compiled by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Stacker identified the counties in Pennsylvania that had the most fatalities from motor vehicle crashes in 2020. The number of accident fatalities are ranked by the number of deaths per 100,000 people, with the raw number functioning as a tiebreaker. The analysis only looked at counties with at least five deaths during 2020.

Additional data is included on pedestrian, bicyclist, and drunk-driving-related deaths. In counties where at least five fatalities happened on the same street or interstate, the road with the most deaths is also included.

#50. Cambria County, Pennsylvania

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 5.2 per 100K people (#1,644 nationally, 7 deaths)

– 0 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 2 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#49. Butler County, Pennsylvania

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 5.2 per 100K people (#1,643 nationally, 10 deaths)

– 0 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 7 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#48. Cumberland County, Pennsylvania

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 5.4 per 100K people (#1,629 nationally, 14 deaths)

– 2 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 1 death involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#47. Erie County, Pennsylvania

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 5.5 per 100K people (#1,624 nationally, 15 deaths)

– 1 pedestrian death

– 1 bicyclist death

– 5 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#46. Crawford County, Pennsylvania

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 5.9 per 100K people (#1,603 nationally, 5 deaths)

– 1 pedestrian death

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 2 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#45. Chester County, Pennsylvania

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 6.2 per 100K people (#1,590 nationally, 33 deaths)

– 3 pedestrian deaths

– 1 bicyclist death

– 12 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#44. Monroe County, Pennsylvania

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 6.5 per 100K people (#1,576 nationally, 11 deaths)

– 0 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 4 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#43. Northampton County, Pennsylvania

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 6.7 per 100K people (#1,567 nationally, 21 deaths)

– 4 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 4 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#42. Dauphin County, Pennsylvania

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 7.0 per 100K people (#1,553 nationally, 20 deaths)

– 1 pedestrian death

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 5 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#41. Armstrong County, Pennsylvania

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 7.6 per 100K people (#1,522 nationally, 5 deaths)

– 0 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 3 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#40. Beaver County, Pennsylvania

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 7.7 per 100K people (#1,517 nationally, 13 deaths)

– 1 pedestrian death

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 2 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#39. Blair County, Pennsylvania

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 8.1 per 100K people (#1,492 nationally, 10 deaths)

– 0 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 2 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#38. Bucks County, Pennsylvania

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 8.1 per 100K people (#1,486 nationally, 52 deaths)

– 6 pedestrian deaths

– 2 bicyclist deaths

– 12 deaths involving drunk drivers

– Road with most fatalities: I-95 DELAWARE EXPY (5 fatalities)

#37. Lancaster County, Pennsylvania

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 8.5 per 100K people (#1,474 nationally, 47 deaths)

– 6 pedestrian deaths

– 1 bicyclist death

– 7 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#36. Lehigh County, Pennsylvania

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 8.6 per 100K people (#1,470 nationally, 32 deaths)

– 4 pedestrian deaths

– 1 bicyclist death

– 8 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#35. Berks County, Pennsylvania

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 8.7 per 100K people (#1,461 nationally, 37 deaths)

– 7 pedestrian deaths

– 2 bicyclist deaths

– 13 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#34. Centre County, Pennsylvania

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 8.8 per 100K people (#1,455 nationally, 14 deaths)

– 1 pedestrian death

– 1 bicyclist death

– 5 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#33. Franklin County, Pennsylvania

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 9.6 per 100K people (#1,402 nationally, 15 deaths)

– 1 pedestrian death

– 1 bicyclist death

– 5 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#32. Bradford County, Pennsylvania

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 10.0 per 100K people (#1,386 nationally, 6 deaths)

– 2 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 3 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#31. Lackawanna County, Pennsylvania

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 10.2 per 100K people (#1,367 nationally, 22 deaths)

– 2 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 6 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#30. Pike County, Pennsylvania

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 10.3 per 100K people (#1,366 nationally, 6 deaths)

– 0 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 2 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#29. Philadelphia County, Pennsylvania

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 10.4 per 100K people (#1,354 nationally, 166 deaths)

– 53 pedestrian deaths

– 5 bicyclist deaths

– 30 deaths involving drunk drivers

– Road with most fatalities: SR-611 BROAD ST (11 fatalities)

#28. Lycoming County, Pennsylvania

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 10.5 per 100K people (#1,349 nationally, 12 deaths)

– 0 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 2 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#27. Luzerne County, Pennsylvania

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 10.8 per 100K people (#1,327 nationally, 35 deaths)

– 6 pedestrian deaths

– 1 bicyclist death

– 8 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#26. Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 11.0 per 100K people (#1,320 nationally, 39 deaths)

– 4 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 14 deaths involving drunk drivers

– Road with most fatalities: I-76 MAINLINE TPKE (5 fatalities)

#25. Union County, Pennsylvania

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 11.6 per 100K people (#1,279 nationally, 5 deaths)

– 0 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 2 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#24. Mercer County, Pennsylvania

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 11.7 per 100K people (#1,271 nationally, 13 deaths)

– 1 pedestrian death

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 5 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#23. Northumberland County, Pennsylvania

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 12.0 per 100K people (#1,247 nationally, 11 deaths)

– 0 pedestrian deaths

– 1 bicyclist death

– 2 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#22. Somerset County, Pennsylvania

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 12.1 per 100K people (#1,237 nationally, 9 deaths)

– 1 pedestrian death

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 3 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#21. Tioga County, Pennsylvania

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 12.2 per 100K people (#1,231 nationally, 5 deaths)

– 0 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 1 death involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#20. Lawrence County, Pennsylvania

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 12.7 per 100K people (#1,199 nationally, 11 deaths)

– 0 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 0 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#19. Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 13.3 per 100K people (#1,166 nationally, 19 deaths)

– 3 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 8 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#18. Jefferson County, Pennsylvania

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 13.5 per 100K people (#1,154 nationally, 6 deaths)

– 0 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 0 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#17. Columbia County, Pennsylvania

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 13.8 per 100K people (#1,126 nationally, 9 deaths)

– 0 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 3 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#16. Carbon County, Pennsylvania

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 13.9 per 100K people (#1,123 nationally, 9 deaths)

– 1 pedestrian death

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 1 death involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#15. Washington County, Pennsylvania

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 13.9 per 100K people (#1,117 nationally, 29 deaths)

– 3 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 8 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#14. Adams County, Pennsylvania

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 15.4 per 100K people (#1,014 nationally, 16 deaths)

– 1 pedestrian death

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 2 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#13. Lebanon County, Pennsylvania

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 15.4 per 100K people (#1,011 nationally, 22 deaths)

– 1 pedestrian death

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 1 death involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#12. Huntingdon County, Pennsylvania

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 15.7 per 100K people (#997 nationally, 7 deaths)

– 0 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 1 death involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#11. Perry County, Pennsylvania

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 17.4 per 100K people (#893 nationally, 8 deaths)

– 0 pedestrian deaths

– 1 bicyclist death

– 5 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#10. Wayne County, Pennsylvania

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 17.6 per 100K people (#886 nationally, 9 deaths)

– 0 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 2 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#9. Indiana County, Pennsylvania

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 17.9 per 100K people (#866 nationally, 15 deaths)

– 3 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 2 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#8. Warren County, Pennsylvania

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 18.0 per 100K people (#864 nationally, 7 deaths)

– 0 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 1 death involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#7. Clearfield County, Pennsylvania

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 18.6 per 100K people (#832 nationally, 15 deaths)

– 1 pedestrian death

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 3 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#6. Snyder County, Pennsylvania

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 20.1 per 100K people (#753 nationally, 8 deaths)

– 0 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 2 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#5. Fayette County, Pennsylvania

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 20.9 per 100K people (#720 nationally, 27 deaths)

– 1 pedestrian death

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 15 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#4. Clinton County, Pennsylvania

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 21.2 per 100K people (#710 nationally, 8 deaths)

– 1 pedestrian death

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 4 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#3. Venango County, Pennsylvania

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 21.6 per 100K people (#693 nationally, 11 deaths)

– 0 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 1 death involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#2. Mifflin County, Pennsylvania

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 23.8 per 100K people (#620 nationally, 11 deaths)

– 0 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 2 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#1. Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 28.3 per 100K people (#463 nationally, 11 deaths)

– 0 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 7 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities