PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM)– Multiple credit unions, including some in Pennsylvania, were the targets in a fraud scheme where millions of dollars were stolen from accounts, the United States Attorney’s Office said.

More than $5 million was stolen by the suspects from October 2022 to June at the unions in Harrisburg and Philadelphia. According to a news release, they also targeted unions in Florida, Alabama, New York, Texas, and Michigan.

Hidden video cameras and skimming devices were put on ATMs at the unions to collect customers’ banking information which, authorities say they then used to make the fraudulent withdrawals.

Maria Matei, 22, and Larisa Iordache, 28, pleaded guilty Thursday to conspiracy to commit bank fraud

Florin Matei, 27, pleaded guilty in October to conspiracy to commit bank fraud and aggravated identity theft

Ionut Iamandita, 28, and Milena Iamandita 25 pleaded guilty in November to conspiracy to commit bank fraud and aggravated identity theft

Marius Iordache, 29, pleaded guilty in November to conspiring to commit bank fraud

The maximum penalty for committing bank fraud is 30 years in prison and aggravated identity theft has a mandatory sentence of two years in prison which must be served consecutively.

The FBI and United States Secret Service investigated the case that Assistant U.S. Attorney John M. Hundscheid prosecuted.