BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Firefighters were sent to a fire early Thursday morning at a dairy farm in Martinsburg.

Crews were sent to Pleasant View Farms in North Woodbury Township at 4 a.m. after multiple calls reported seeing heavy fire.

Martinsburg Fire Chief Randy Acker said when crews arrived they found an office building connected to a milking parlor fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters were able to put out the blaze within an hour and no crew members or cows were injured.

“They had 1,600 cows here and they’re sending them to other farms. Other farmers are pitching in and taking the cows to get them milked until the insurance company decides what they’re going to do here,” Acker said.

The office building was completely destroyed in the fire but crews were able to save most of the milking parlor. Acker explained multiple tankers were sent to the fire to help provide water due to the rural location.

According to the Geeseytown Community Fire Company, firefighters used 4,000 gallons of water to supply the first due engine and truck company. Six firefighters from the Six Mile Run Area Volunteer Fire Company also provided water operations support.

Images provided by the Six Mile Run Area Volunteer Fire Company.

Martinsburg Volunteer Fire Company, Friendship Fire Company of Roaring Spring, Southern Cove Volunteer Fire Company, Williamsburg Volunteer Fire Company and Saxton Volunteer Fire Company also responded to the scene.

A state police fire marshall is investigating the cause of the fire.

Representative Jim Gregory released a statement about the situation:

“In true Morrisons Cove fashion and Blair County farm families, all are offering their help and support to keep the Metzler herd milked. It is an amazing thing to watch these good people come together.”