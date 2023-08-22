DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– The Hershey Company is teaming up with multiple entities to commit millions of dollars to support Pennsylvania dairy farms and the Chesapeake Bay.

Hershey and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency are together giving $2,000,000 to the Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay and Land O’Lakes will use that money to help farmers deal with run-off that finds its way into the bay.

The four entities are focused on making a difference with their partnership.

“The work that this partnership is going to do is to help leverage public and private dollars together to bring resources to our farming community on the ground to impact the supply chain all the way from the beginning all the way to the end to when our consumers are purchasing it off the shelves,” Alliance for Chesapeake Bay CEO Kate Fritz said.

The partnership began in 2021, Fritz says that she believes this will accelerate the restoration process for the Chesapeake Bay.