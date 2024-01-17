CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Chester County dentist has been arrested and charged with assaulting a patient during a visit.

The Chester County District Attorney’s office says James Godorecci was charged with indecent assault and harassment for allegedly assaulting a patient while working at Main Line Dental Aesthetics.

The District Attorney’s office says on January 3, the victim visited Godorecci for an emergency visit. During a therapeutic procedure, the victim alleged that Godorecci fondled her breasts.

Godorecci was released after bail was set at $25,000 and ordered to have no contact with the victim, as well as notify the state licensing board.

The Tredyffrin Township Police Department is investigating this case and if you have information related to this case you’re asked to contact Detective Michael Cermignano at 610-408-3651.