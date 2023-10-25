(WHTM) – A dentist in the Philadelphia suburbs is honored for the way she keeps her patients calm and relaxed.

Doctor Rachel Lewin has a unique staff member and his name is “August Adventure.”

The Goldendoodle, with over 1-thousand hours of training as a service dog.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Patients can request “August” to sit on their lap while getting a procedure. “August” is training in ‘deep pressure therapy” to relieve their anxiety.

The Pennsylvania Dental Association named Rachel as one of the top ten new dentists of the year.