HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new tool has been launched by the Pennsylvania Department of Education that will allow students to earn a high school equivalency credential.

This new tool will combine scores from different high school equivalency tests, which was an option that was not available in the past in Pennsylvania.

“This system will help more students achieve a credential, no matter their background, first language, or age,” said Secretary of Education Dr. Khalid N. Mumin. “As we endeavor to increase credential attainment across all demographics, this commonsense approach will expand our workforce and enable learners to complete—or take the next step in—their education journey. As Governor Shapiro often says, our Administration is giving Pennsylvanians the freedom to chart their own course and the opportunity to succeed and that’s exactly what we’re doing.”

The department says by using the tool TotalTranscript by DiplomaSender, students can now combine subtests of the two high school equivalency tests, the GED test, and the HiSET test, to earn a Commonwealth Secondary School Diploma or CSSD, which is the state’s high school equivalency credential.

CSSDs may be issued to those who reside in the state, are at least 18 years old, do not have a secondary school diploma from the United States, and have either earned a passing score on a high school equivalency test or have completed 30 hours of study at a US accredited school of postsecondary education.