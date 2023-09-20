HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — After a study was done by the United States Geological Survey (USGS) and the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) which revealed that per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are in surface water across the state, the DEP is taking action to address the forever chemicals.

PFAS are a group of synthetic chemicals used in a wide variety of common applications, from food packaging and non-stick cookware to fire-fighting foams and materials that are resistant to water grease or stains.

The DEP states they will be ramping up efforts to monitor the state’s water resources and use the study to create surface water standards.

“There is still a great deal to learn about these dangerous ‘forever chemicals’. Pennsylvania has been a proactive leader in addressing issues related to this emerging contaminant particularly when it comes to drinking water and public safety. This joint venture produced the first study of its kind in the nation, and associates PFAS in surface waters across a state with upstream activities that might be sources of the contaminant,” said Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection Rich Negrin.

“This study has expanded our understanding and will assist in determining what steps need to be taken in addressing issues associated with this emerging contaminant. Our findings have already helped, and will continue to help guide DEP’s actions regarding where to focus resources on identifying, tracking, and addressing potential sources of PFAS contamination,” Negrin added.

Both agencies have published the findings of a 2019 survey that summarized the results of 161 streams across the states. The study found that 76% of the 161 streams contained at least one type of PFAS.

One fish consumption advisory for Neshaminy Creek was issued as a result of the study.

Due to the study, the DEP updated its surface water monitoring strategy for PFAS and is taking more frequent samples in areas of concern, which include locations where elevated PFAS levels were found in the 2019 study and locations upstream that are within the same watershed.

For more information regarding PFAS, PA Department of Health Guidelines are available on the DOH website.